No respite for Capital from ‘severe’ AQI

New Delhi

25 December 2020 01:53 IST

Effect of stubble burning low, says SAFAR; air quality expected to improve today

The air quality of Delhi and Noida continued to be in the “severe” category for the third consecutive day on Thursday and Gurugram’s was in the “very poor” category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The air quality of the national capital is expected to improve on Friday.

“Better ventilation condition is forecast for the next two days. Hence, the AQI is forecast to improve to the higher end of the “very poor” category by December 25 and likely to further improve to the middle-end of very poor on December 26 and 27,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research). Also, the effect of stubble burning is low, SAFAR said.

Apart from the pollutants, two other factors are negatively impacting the air quality of the city.

Advertising

Advertising

The speed of surface-level winds is “low”, which aids in accumulation of pollutants. Faster surface winds help in the dispersion of pollutants.

The effect of stubble burning on the city’s air quality was low, but mixing height, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “low”. This also leads to accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

“Surface-level winds are calm and forecast to pick up and the AQI is likely to improve during the day. Under the calm wind-cold conditions, low ventilation has halted the dispersion of accumulated pollutants,” SAFAR said.

The AQI of Delhi was 423 on Thursday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 361 and 441 respectively.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘’good’’, 51 and 100 ‘’satisfactory’’, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Also, the Environment Committee of the Delhi Assembly wrote to three municipal commissioners asking them to submit detailed steps taken by the corporations to stop dust pollution.

“The Environment Committee has received several complaints from different parts of the city regarding rising levels of dust and ensuing air pollution caused by the manual sweeping of roads being carried out by the respective corporations. The civic bodies must submit a complete report on the use of MRS (Mechanised Road Sweeping) machines in the city and any other recent steps taken by the civic bodies to improve their efficacy or eliminate manual sweeping,” said Atishi, chairperson of the committee.