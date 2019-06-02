No respite as temperature crosses 46-degree mark in the Capital

The temperature crossed the 46-degree mark in parts of the Capital here on Saturday resulting in the city and parts of the national capital region (NCR) reeling under blistering heat for most part of the day. On Friday, the mercury hit the 47-degree mark, the season’s highest so far, in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri

The Safdarjung observatory, which provides official figures for Delhi, recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius, three notches more than the normal, and a low of 27.6 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 30% and 56%. Weather stations at Palam, Ayanagar and Jafarpur recorded maximum temperature at 46.1, 46 and 45.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Mahesh Palawat of the Skymet Weather said heatwave conditions will persist in the national capital for another week and the maximum temperature will hover around 46 degrees Celsius. Due to the easterly winds blowing in most parts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, maximum temperatures may drop by one to two degree Celsius in the Delhi-NCR region, while the night temperature may increase by a few degrees, he said.

Air quality remains poor

Government-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said due to intensified lifting of dust because of the high temperature, overall air quality in the city remained in the poor category, with PM10 being the major pollutant.

In large areas, a heatwave is declared when the mercury touches the 45-degree mark for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the temperature soars to 47 degree Celsius for two days on the trot. In small areas, like the Capital, a heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature is recorded at 45 degrees Celsius.