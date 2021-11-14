No respite as AQI remains ‘severe’

‘It is expected to improve in next 2 days’

Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the ‘severe’ category for the third consecutive day on Saturday and is likely to improve during the next two days, according to authorities.

Several other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad and towns in north India, including Bulandshahr, Bhiwadi, Jind, also faced ‘severe’ level of air pollution, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Air quality of the national capital has been ‘severe’ for seven out of nine days post-Deepavali. The other two days had ‘very poor’ level of air pollution.

Stubble burning has been high for over a week and is one of the major causes for air pollution in the city, as per data of the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research). On Saturday, the contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring States to PM2.5, a chief pollutant, in Delhi was 31%, down from 35% on Friday. Also, effective fire counts in the region came down to 3,157 on Saturday from 4,056 a day earlier, as per SAFAR.

“Local wind speed in Delhi has started picking up from evening and is expected to further increase in the next two days. Because of this, the air quality is expected to improve to the ‘very poor’ category in the next two days. But it won’t be a significant improvement,” said Gufran Beig, founder project director, SAFAR.

He said that the air quality could turn “severe” again next week.

“Local wind speed is likely to be extremely calm on November 16 and 17, and if fire counts continue in the range of 3,000 like now, then the air quality may turn severe again,” Mr. Beig said.

The AQI was 437 on Saturday, down from 471 on Friday, up from 411 on Thursday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is the average of the past 24 hours.

The air quality of the city entered the “severe” level for the first time this winter on November 5 with an AQI of 462. A higher value of AQI indicates more air pollution.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.