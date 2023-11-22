ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi air pollution | No relief from high pollution levels, AQI dips to ‘very poor’ category

November 22, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 12:01 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 394 at 9:05 am on November 22, up from 365 on November 21

PTI

A layer of smog seen over signature bridge, as the air quality in Delhi and its suburbs deteriorated further today. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The air quality across the city worsened on Wednesday morning and was recorded in the very poor category.

The city's Air Quality Index stood at 394 at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, up from 365 on Tuesday. The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while the relative humidity was recorded at 76% at 8:30 a.m.

Delhi has been witnessing a steep increase in AQI levels after a marginal improvement on Sunday. The city's AQI stood at 348 at 4 pm on Monday, deteriorating from 301 on Sunday. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe plus.

The increase in AQI levels comes after the Centre on Saturday had removed stringent curbs, including a ban on construction work related to linear projects and the entry of polluting trucks, in Delhi following a drop in pollution levels due to favourable wind speed and direction.

These measures constitute the final stage -- Stage IV -- of the Centre's air pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / air pollution

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US