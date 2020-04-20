No relaxation in lockdown restrictions in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar on Monday reported four and three COVID-19 cases respectively on Monday. The District Magistrates of both areas, which have been marked unsatisfactory in an internal assessment report of the State government on the implementation of the lockdown, said the lockdown would continue as before.

Traffic restricted

Late on Monday evening, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey issued an order whereby the traffic between Ghaziabad and Delhi was further restricted.

Ghaziabad saw a spurt in cases on Sunday with 12 persons testing positive. The district has 33 active cases and 15 hotspots.

In Gautam Buddha Nagar, the total number of cases is 100 out of which 57 are active. District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. has described the recovery rate as higher than the State and national average. He added that 4,53,822 houses have been visited in containment zones and over 14 lakh people have been screened.

“Whenever a positive case is found, we try to reach the primary contacts in two hours and the secondary contacts in the next few hours,” he said.

He added that relaxation would be provided in rural areas, which are out of containment zones, for those in agriculture, husbandry and fisheries.