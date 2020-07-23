‘No ration cards issued to poor in 6 years’

New Delhi

23 July 2020 23:46 IST

The Opposition BJP alleged here on Thursday that the AAP-led Delhi government had not issued ration cards to a single poor person in the last six years.

On May 7, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said that the Delhi High Court ordered the government to provide free ration even to those without ration cards, but the Delhi government was now in contempt of these orders.

“On May 18, the High Court again reprimanded the Delhi government for not providing ration to the poor and needy people but still ration was not distributed. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and the National Food Security Act, the Central government is spending around ₹300 crore per month to provide free ration to 72 lakh poor people of Delhi, but the Delhi government has no contribution to this,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

