No question of ‘friendly’ fight among Mahayuti partners on any seat: NCP

The Maharashtra president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar), Sunil Tatkare, on Tuesday junked suggestions of a “friendly fight” among ruling Mahayuti partners on any of the Assembly seats and said winnability will be the only criteria during the distribution of tickets for the State poll.

“No proposal has been given on a friendly fight. We will fight unitedly on all 288 seats,” he said when asked about seat-sharing talks with Mahayuti alliance partners BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The NCP leader’s remarks came a day after Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah held closed-door meetings with allies in Mumbai.

According to sources, the State BJP leadership is learnt to have told Mr. Shah that there should be a “friendly fight” on at least 25 seats in view of a seat-sharing tussle.

‘Not seeking CM’s post’

The NCP leader also told The Hindu that his party has not sought the CM’s position or a specific number of seats as their priority is to win the election slated for later in the year.

“Everybody will get a respectable number of seats. We will resolve the issue the right way. We are determined to get back in power. We will do it sensibly,” he said.

Mr. Tatkare said preliminary discussions over seat sharing were held at Nagpur and the Chief Minister’s residence. “We will now discuss it seat-by-seat,” he added.

He said all three ruling partners will appoint three spokespersons to effectively communicate their stand on several issues in the run-up to the poll.

The leader claimed that the political situation in Maharashtra has changed after the Lok Sabha election and people will no longer vote for a “baseless narrative”. “In the Lok Sabha election, issues were different as it was a national election. The narrative, which was set [by Opposition parties] was baseless. That definitely affected our tally. But I am sure people will not consider it anymore,” he said.

Commenting on the issue of Maratha reservation, the NCP leader said, “We strongly support the demand for Maratha reservation without touching the OBC quota. As far as the party is concerned, we are focussing on development. The Maratha reservation issue will be resolved.”

