‘No question of a truce... Ram Vilasji always considered me his successor’

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras says senior BJP leader and MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai met him twice to broker a peace deal with nephew Chirag Paswan. However, Mr. Paras adds, “There is no question of a truce”.

In an interview to The Hindu, the Hajipur Lok Sabha MP says his elder brother, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, chose him and not Mr. Chirag, “who was born with a silver spoon”, to be his successor. Excerpts:

Do you feel that your tussle with Chirag could cost you politically? That an opponent may exploit it to their benefit?

Whenever there is a division in the house, outsiders stand to benefit from it. But in my case, it is a compulsion. After the death of Ram Vilasji, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) was controlled by Chirag as its national president.

In the 2020 Assembly election in Bihar, five out of six MPs were in favour of contesting the poll in alliance with the BJP. However, Chirag rejected the unanimous decision. He claimed to be Narendra Modiji’s Hanuman while fielding candidates against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in many seats, including Lalganj, Raghopur, Hasanpur, and Bhagalpur. Out of the 136 seats the LJP contested, it could only manage to get one MLA, who later joined the Janata Dal (United). The party got divided due to Chirag’s dictatorial attitude.

Between you and Chirag, who holds sway over the Paswan voters?

I was the person who organised the party’s programmes. It was me whom Ram Vilasji chose to field from the Alauli Assembly seat after he vacated it, just as he later vacated the Hajipur parliamentary constituency for me. These examples prove that Ram Vilasji always considered me to be his successor.

Why are you so firm on fighting from Hajipur?

Why should I leave Hajipur and contest from any other seat? Chirag is an MP from Jamui because Ram Vilasji had asked him to contest from that seat. If he contests from any other seat, it would mean disobeying his late father’s wishes.

The BJP is trying hard to broker peace between you and Chirag…

You are right. Senior BJP leader [and Union Minister] Nityanand Raiji met me twice over the issue, but I told him categorically that there is no question of a truce. I can’t ever forgive Chirag for not letting me meet Ram Vilasji in the hospital while he was still alive.

I have gone to jail several times for the party. There were days when I didn’t have enough to eat, whereas Chirag was born with a silver spoon. Everything was served to him on a platter. He became a leader only because he is Ram Vilasji’s son.