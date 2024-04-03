GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No purpose is served by keeping me in prison, Sisodia tells court

April 03, 2024 06:08 am | Updated 06:08 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi. File photo

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, told a Delhi court hearing his bail petition that “no purpose would be served” by keeping him in prison any further.

The former Deputy Chief Minister told Special Judge M.K. Nagpal that the investigation against him in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) money laundering case was “already complete”, and that there was no possibility of him hampering the probe or destroying evidence related to the case.

He also told the judge that he was ready to abide by “any condition” imposed by the court if it decided to grant him bail.

Mr. Sisodia, who was arrested in February 2023 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. He was later taken into ED custody.

Earlier, the court had sent him to judicial custody after the Central probe agency submitted that the case was at a “crucial” stage, and if released, the accused might hamper the investigation.

Mr. Sisodia, after his arrest, had resigned as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister.

