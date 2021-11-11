No presence of victim’s blood on clothes of accused: police

New Delhi

11 November 2021 00:59 IST

The Delhi police told a court on Tuesday that they had not found the presence of the victim’s blood on the clothes of the four accused arrested for the alleged gang-rape and murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl at Delhi Cantonment earlier this year.

The police, in the supplementary chargesheet filed before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashutosh Kumar, also said that there were no traces of semen on the bedsheet and burnt clothes of the victim.

Advertising

Advertising

The chargesheet named the four, including Kuldeep Singh and head priest Radhey Shyam, among the accused.

While stating that Mr. Singh’s blood was found on his shorts and handkerchief, the police said that the entry made in the register of the cremation ground matched the specimen signatures of Mr. Shyam.