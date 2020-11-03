‘No posters outside homes of patients’

Their details will be kept private: govt.

The city government informed the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that it has instructed officials not to paste posters outside homes of COVID-19 patients.

It also said many such posters have been ordered to be removed.

The government also said its officials have also not been allowed to share details of COVID-19 patients with their neighbours, resident welfare associations or in Whatsapp groups.

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad following the government’s submission, disposed of a petition, seeking framing of guidelines to do away with pasting posters outside homes of COVID-19 patients.

Advocate Kush Kalra had contended that freely circulating the names of patients to RWAs and on WhatsApp groups was “leading to stigmatisation and drawing of unnecessary attention”.

The petition said positive patients “ought to be given privacy to cope with and recover from the illness in peace and away from prying eyes. Rather they are being made the centre of public attention...”

The petition further claimed that this has resulted in persons “shying away and deliberately choosing not to test themselves” to shield themselves from the “public embarrassment and stigmatisation”.