No pollution under control certificate, no fuel from Oct. 25 in Delhi

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 13, 2022 02:07 IST

All fuel stations in Delhi have been asked to do business only with those vehicles which have valid PUC certificates.  | Photo Credit: File photo

The Delhi Transport Department has asked all fuel stations in the Capital to do business only with those vehicles which have valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates starting October 25.

A notice to this effect was issued by the Transport Department here on Wednesday. The measure, which was announced by the Delhi government in late September, is aimed at reining in vehicular pollution.

Owners of vehicles more than a year old, except electric or battery-driven ones, have also been asked to get PUC certificates, the notice stated. Driving a vehicle without a valid PUC certificate can attract a penalty of ₹10,000 and imprisonment of up to three months or both, it stated.

The department is already in the process of issuing notices to vehicle owners without valid PUC certificates, asking them to get the pollution check done within a week or face the suspension of their registration certificates possibly for the entire winter season.

