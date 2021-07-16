No plan to reopen schools till jab process complete, says CM

Sisodia says 28,000 applications received for Nursery, KG and Class I admissions in govt.’s Sarvodaya schools.

New Delhi

16 July 2021 04:24 IST

Students in Delhi can get admission in govt. schools without transfer certificates

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said there are no plans to reopen schools till the vaccination process is complete.

“We are seeing trends internationally that there will be a third wave of COVID. So, until the vaccination process is complete, we would not like to take risks with children,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said no child will be denied admission in government schools in absence of a transfer certificate.

Parents’ complaints

The move comes after he received several complaints from parents that private schools were not giving transfer certificates until the full fee is paid. The government announced the decision to ensure that students do not miss out on quality education due to financial losses arising out of the pandemic.

The Minister said students will be given admission in a government school and that the Education Department would ensure that the transfer certificate and other formalities be completed in a move to provide relief to parents.

“Some private schools are holding back transfer certificates and asking parents to deposit the full fee first. For this reason, many parents are unable to get their children enrolled in government schools. Taking cognizance in this regard, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has been asked to ensure that provisional admission is granted to students. Also, DoE officials should directly secure the transfer certificate from the private school concerned and parents need not worry about it anymore,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Minister added that so far, 28,000 applications have been received for Nursery, KG and Class I for admission in the Delhi government’s Sarvodaya Schools. He also said 90,000 applications have been received for Classes VI to XII (except Class XI).