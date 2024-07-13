No permission given to DDA by Forest Dept. to cut trees in Ridge area, says Delhi government

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government said the Forest Department had “made it clear” in the Supreme Court that no permission had been granted to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to fell any trees in the Capital’s Ridge area.

In in its statement, the government added that the the apex court had expressed “shock” while hearing a contempt petition regarding the illegal felling of 1,100 trees in the Ridge, and had questioned the “silence” of senior officers regarding whether permission to cut the trees had been given orally by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena (who also serves as the DDA’s chairman), or whether the civic body took the decision independently.

“The Supreme Court noted it was shocked that all senior officers of the Delhi government, including the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Environment and Forests), and Secretary (PWD), were present during the visit to the spot where the trees were felled, but none of the officers have come out with the truth to the court,” the statement said.

It added that the court has now directed that a notice should be sent to all the officers who were present at the site, and they should be asked about their version of what directions were issued by the L-G on February 3 at that particular location.

The government also said the apex court’s hearing has “made it clear that if senior officers had briefed the L-G that it was illegal to cut the trees, then the mistake lies with the L-G”.

The Delhi government also condemned the alleged harassment of the petitioner in the case by the Delhi Police. “The petitioner submitted that every day, a police officer is coming to his house and harassing him, and the Supreme Court issued a notice to the police on the same,” it said.