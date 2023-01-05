ADVERTISEMENT

No permission for digging of roads in MCD areas from May 1 to September 15

January 05, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

The MCD will not permit digging of roads in its jurisdiction from May 1 to September 15 in view of the G-20 summit, the civic body said in a statement on Wednesday. It added that the roads where it has allowed excavation must be restored by February 28.

Last week, the civic body had identified 257 roads under its jurisdiction that need to be repaired and allocated ₹182 for the repair work. The MCD has identified thrust areas and laid out a timeline for this work, civic officials said on Wednesday. Delhi’s Pragati Maidan is the main venue of the G-20 Leaders’ Summit, which will be held on September 9 and 10.

