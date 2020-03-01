Delhi

No PCR call received on Saturday: police

167 FIRs registered till now, many social media accounts suspended

The police said no Police Control Room calls were received regarding violence on Saturday. Public Relations Officer Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the “situation was normal and under control”.

167 FIRs

The total number of First Information Reports registered in connection with the violence stand at 167 as on Saturday, including 36 cases under Arms Act, he said, adding: “A total of 885 persons have been held, including the arrested and the detained.”

Social media accounts

Thirteen cases have been registered against accounts operating from different social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram for posting provocative content and several such accounts and web pages have been suspended, the police said, adding: “Multiple advisories have been issued to sensitise people about responsible usage of online platforms.”

