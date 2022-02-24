No parking to be allowed near liquor vends: SDMC Mayor

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Thursday said that “no illegal parking of vehicles” will be allowed near liquor vends coming under the civic body’s area jurisdiction.

The decision comes after senior Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt, during the SDMC’s House session, raised a request to designate “spaces around liquor shops as no parking areas”.

“People randomly park their vehicles in the areas close to the shops, these spaces should be made ‘no parking areas’. Why should a shop owner suffer because his or her shop is located next to a liquor vend? Liquor shops have now started to open up in residential complexes and near offices. It is causing plenty traffic and inconvenience,” said Mr. Dutt.

However, Mr. Suryan denied the Congress councillor’s role and said that the decision was “my own”, adding that spaces near liquor vends “will be declared as no parking zones”. However, Mr. Suryan refused to comment further.

The BJP-led corporation and councillors from the Congress have sprung in opposition to the Delhi government’s excise policy which came into effect from November last year. According to the new policy, the city’s liquor business will be handled by private players and a total of 849 liquor vends, including five super premium vends (SPV), were to be opened, of which 810 fall in the corporation areas.

Previously, Mr. Dutt had moved a resolution to survey and verify whether all vends opening under the SDMC’s area of jurisdiction, comply with its norms. Later, the BJP-led civic body resorted to carrying out extensive drives to survey and identify “illegal liquor vends”.