No oxygen-scarcity death at Jaipur Golden: police

New Delhi

04 August 2021 05:15 IST

The Delhi Police told a court here on Tuesday that the death of 21 COVID-19 patients in Jaipur Golden Hospital in April was not caused due to oxygen shortage, a claim which contradicts the hospital’s stand.

In the same status filed by the police before the court, the hospital had said there was a link between inadequate oxygen supply and deaths of the patients as no oxygen was supplied to them for 30 hours despite several alerts. Twenty-one in-patients died at the hospital on the intervening night of April 23-24 allegedly due to lack of oxygen.

“On scrutiny of death summaries of all deceased persons, it revealed that no death of any patient caused due to shortage of oxygen,” the police stated in the status report on a plea seeking FIR against the hospital for deaths.

DCP Pranav Tayal told Metropolitan Magistrate Vivek Beniwal that as the allegations are against doctors and medical staff, the opinion regarding any medical negligence has been sought from Delhi Medical Council.

However, the hospital said: “INOX supplied oxygen 3.8 MT on 22 April at 5:30 pm. There was no refill by INOX at the scheduled time of 5:30 pm on 23 April. This resulted in a crisis situation”.