No one listening to salary woes: Hindu Rao doctors

Doctors at Hindu Rao Hospital, who have not been paid salaries for the last three months, said on Wednesday that authorities were not paying heed despite multiple petitions.
Last week, the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) wrote to the Lieutenant-Governor, seeking his intervention in the matter.
It pointed out that it had “become a trend in North civic body hospitals that the salaries are not regularised and healthcare workers are invariably protesting and dissenting”. Earlier, salaries for March and April were credited after courts took cognisance of a threat of mass resignation by doctors, the letter added.
Doctors have started to resign and others plan to not renew their contract, said president of the hospital’s RDA, Abhimanyu Sardana. The non-payment of salaries is a violation of Medical Council of India norms and a contempt of court, the RDA said. It requested that the issue be resolved and a “prompt and efficient” solution be provided.
Mr. Sardana said no response was received a week after the letter was sent.
Sources in the Raj Niwas, however, said that the matter has been referred to the authority concerned.
