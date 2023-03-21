ADVERTISEMENT

No one gains anything by fighting: Kejriwal on delay in Budget approval

March 21, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution for investigation by the Committee on Privileges into the role of Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Finance) and others in delay in the presentation of Budget

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister speaking in the Delhi Assembly on March 21, 2023. Photo: Screengrab via Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal

Prime Minister, we want to work and not fight, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on March 21, hours after the Delhi budget set to be presented today was approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“We don’t know politics, we have come here to work,” Mr. Kejriwal said in his address to the Assembly, adding that since the Centre had put a hold on the budget yesterday evening it was not presented today.

Mr. Kejriwal called it “an attack on the Constitution of the country.”

Relaying the sequence of events that took place yesterday, Mr. Kejriwal said that the Finance Minister was told at 2 pm yesterday that there are some objections from the MHA.

“After many phone calls, file was put up to the Minister at 6 pm. We gave the reply to four observations. No change was made to the budget.”

There should be investigation against these officers, Mr. Kejriwal said, adding: “It was their ego, and we stood with folded hands before them and gave reply and the budget got approved today. This is arrogance, politics “

“What did they gain by this? They are happy that Kejriwal bowed,” the Chief Minister said in his speech.

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution for investigation by the Committee on Privileges into the role of Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Finance) and others in delay in the presentation of Budget.

The Annual Budget 2023-24, which was scheduled to be presented on Tuesday did not happen.

Delhi Budget 2023-24 will now be presented tomorrow, Delhi Assembly Speaker said.

