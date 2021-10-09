No office for unvaccinated govt. workers from Oct. 16

They’ll be treated ‘on leave’ till vaccination

Delhi government emplo-yees, including teachers and frontline workers, who have not received even a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed to work from October 16, stated an order issued on Friday. Such employees will be treated as “on leave” till they take the vaccine.

“The aforesaid government employees/frontline workers/healthcare workers/teachers and other staff working in schools/colleges, who do not get vaccinated [at least first dose] by 15.10.2021 shall not be allowed to attend their respective offices/healthcare institutions/educational institutions with effect from 16.10.2021 till they have obtained the first dose vaccination,” an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said. The order also said the Centre “may consider issuing similar directions” to its employees working in Delhi.

The heads of departments have been directed to verify through the Aarogya Setu app or government certificate that employees are vaccinated, it stated.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority during a meeting on September 29, had decided to ensure 100% vaccination of all governme-nt workers, the order said.

When contacted, a district official said that they have received the order and have informed employees about it.

“Last month, we did a survey in our office and about 25 employees had not taken even one dose. Then we asked them to take the vaccine and only three to four were left. These people have some other diseases and that is why they are not taking the vaccine. We have asked them to get a certificate from a doctor,” the official said.

When asked whether there will be any exemption, the officer said, “The order does not mention any exemption, but we are hoping that there will be some exemptions.”

“See, if there is a third wave and every government employee is vaccinated, then we can put all of them on duty and get work done faster instead having a cap that only 50% employees can come to the office, like we had during the first and the second wave,” the officer added.

The city reported no one new COVID-19 death in 24 hours for the sixth consecutive day and the total number of deaths stood at 25,088, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

Thirty-nine new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,39,136.

A total of 67,206 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.06%.

Of the total cases, 14,13,649 people have recovered and there are only 399 active cases.