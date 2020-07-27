No. of fresh cases continues to drop, daily testing also dips

The city recorded 613 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,31,219, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

The number of new cases is low, but the total number of tests done in the past 24 hours was just 11,506 — which is less compared to the rest of July when the average daily tests done was a little over 20,000. Of the total 11,506 tests conducted, 66.7% were rapid antigen tests, which have shown low positivity in the city compared to RT-PCR tests.

The number of tests in Monday’s bulletin is usually low as it reports the tests done on Sunday, said officials.

On June 23, the city recorded nearly 4,000 new cases — the highest so far. Since then the number of fresh infections has been dropping and it has been less than 1,500 for the past 11 days.

Monday’s bulletin stated that 26 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the toll 3,853.

Of the total cases, 1,16,372 people have recovered and there are currently 10,994 active cases. There were 27,007 active cases on July 1.

The number of people admitted to COVID-19 hospitals has also been decreasing. A total of 5,892 COVID-19 beds were occupied on July 1, this dropped to 2,835 on Monday. In the same period, the number of patients in home isolation has decreased from 16,703 to 6,638.

The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive, has also dropped from 12.2% to 5.3%.

The number of containment zones was 716 on Monday compared to 461 on June 22 — when the government decided to redesign such zones.