No. of daily vaccinations to be increased threefold, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister appeals to Centre to relax some guidelines in terms of eligible age groups; centres to be doubled to 1,000

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the government plans to increase the number of vaccinations in the city from 30,000-40,000 per day to 1.25 lakh per day in the next few days.

For this, the vaccination centres will be doubled to 1,000 and the timings will be increased from the current 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to 9 a.m.-9 p.m, he added.

Rasing concern over the increasing number of cases in the recent past here, Mr. Kejriwal said there was no need to panic as the government was strengthening its tracking, tracing, and isolating system.

He added that due to the dwindling number of cases, there was laxity in people’s attitude towards COVID-19 protocols and strict surveillance and enforcement drives will be implemented to ensure people wear masks and maintaining social distancing.

Mr. Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to provide relaxation in the COVID-19 vaccination guidelines and allow all above 18 years of age to get the jab.

“If the Centre allows vaccination for all and if Delhi gets sufficient supply of the vaccine, the government has a plan in place to administer them to the entire population of the Capital in the next three months, Mr. Kejriwal said.

He assured people that this surge is not similar to the one which happened last year in June, September, and November.

“The situation is being monitored closely. Our health experts are being consulted regularly. We are also holding regular consultations with the health experts of the Central government. We are following all the measures advised by the experts,” he added.

Giving his own example of having taken the vaccine, Mr. Kejriwal told those eligible not to be hesitant as it is the only effective method against the virus.

He, however, pointed out that the current guidelines are very rigid.

“On one hand, India has taken a lead in making a vaccine for the virus but unfortunately, on the other hand, we are observing a rise in cases across the country. I would appeal to the Central government to bring some relaxation in the vaccination guidelines in terms of eligible age groups,” Mr. Kejriwal said.