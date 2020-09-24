No. of containment zones in Capital crosses 2,000 mark

New Delhi

Over 300 areas have been added to the list over the last six days: govt. data

The total number of containment zones in the Capital has breached the 2,000 mark with over 300 having been added over the last six days, according to Delhi government Revenue Department records.

This, even as a panel of experts tasked with reducing COVID-19 cases being reported from containment zones that account for roughly 40% of the total daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi, to ‘zero’ by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has met on multiple occasions to formulate a strategy to this end.

Sources privy to information in this regard said the experts had been asked to submit their report by the end of the month, following which it would be discussed at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in attendance, to effectively attempt at reducing cases in containment zones to non-existent levels.

According to official figures, there are 2,059 containment zones across Delhi as of September 23 up from 1,751 on September 17 — an increase of 308 over the last week or 51 being delineated per day.

Government records posit that active containment zones are up to 1,612 from 1,433 and the number of zones removed from the list of containment zones has increased to 1,464 from 1,293.

Till Thursday, the total number of COVID cases in Delhi was recorded at 2,60,623 with 2,24,375 recoveries, 5,123 deaths and 31,125 active cases.

The South-West district, with 341, has the highest number of containment zones, followed by 234 in the West, 229 in the North-West, 221 in the North and 207 in the Central district.

The North-East district had the lowest number of such zones: 72, followed by 115 in the South-East district.

Mr. Baijal, at a meeting of the DDMA on September 18, according to sources, had observed that the administration’s focused attention should be on containing transmission as well as improving the recovery of patients and reducing deaths due to COVID-19.

Mr. Baijal had also directed expert groups to prepare a blueprint on restrategising the containment policy.