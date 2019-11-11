No odd-even today, tomorrow

The odd-even scheme introduced to combat high air pollution level in the city will be suspended for two days on Monday and Tuesday on account of the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev.

The step has been taken so that members of the Sikh community are not inconvenienced during the celebrations.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced on Friday that the scheme would be suspended for two days.

With Sunday exempted from the scheme, Delhiites will have a three-day exemption from the rule that began on November 4 and continues till November 15.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have issued a traffic advisory asking commuters to avoid certain roads on Monday which fall on the route of ‘Nagar Kirtan’ procession, which will be taken out as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

The procession will start at 10 a.m. from Sishganj Gurdwara and conclude at Gurdwara Nanak Piao, around 9 p.m., they said.

The procession will pass through Kodiapul, SPM Marg, Church Mission Road, Khari Baoli, Lahori Gate Chowk, Qutub Road, Azad Market, Roshanara Road, and Shakti Nagar Chowk. Traffic will be affected on these routes and surrounding areas due to the procession, the police added.