Delhi

‘No new request from govt. for quarantine units’

1,000 flats taken for isolation purposes

Around 200 out of 1,000 Delhi Development Authority (DDA) flats in Narela, taken by the Delhi government for quarantine purposes, are currently occupied, said senior officials of the urban body. Despite a spike in cases, the government has not sought extra units, officials of the DDA said on Wednesday.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the newly constructed flats in Narela were handed over by the urban body to the State government to lodge those meant to be quarantined.

“Over 1,000 one-bedroom flats in Narela have been handed over to the government for quarantine purposes. No new requests have come as of yet. There are around 200 which are occupied currently. Each flat, if required, can be occupied by two people. Right now the demand is less so in all likelihood, they are occupied by one person each but it can accommodate more,” said a senior DDA official.

The flats offered for quarantine purposes are located in pockets, which are secluded, the official said. “The flats were made fit for occupation before they were handed over. Multiple aspects, like plumbing and other infrastructure were taken care of. The DDA is only providing the flats and the rest of the arrangement is being made by the government,” the official added.

