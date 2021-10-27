No new COVID-19 deaths in city

New Delhi

27 October 2021 02:25 IST

The Capital reported no new COVID-19 deaths over 24 hours for the fifth day and the death toll stood at 25,091, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Tuesday.

Forty-one new cases were reported, taking the caseload to 14,39,671. So far, 14,14,257 people have recovered and there are 323 active cases.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 50,202 tests were done on Tuesday and the test positivity rate was 0.08%.