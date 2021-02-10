No new COVID-19 death reported in the Capital after nine months

100 new virus cases; 12,717 beneficiaries get vaccine jab

For the first time in almost nine months, no new COVID-19-related death was reported in the national capital over 24 hours, a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government said on Tuesday.

The last time the city witnessed no COVID-19 death was on May 11, 2020.

The death toll stands at 10,882.

“Today, no death has been reported due to COVID infection. Delhi’s collective will is gradually winning over the infection. I congratulate the people of Delhi for taking proper precautions and our healthcare and front-line workers who have fought this battle tooth and nail,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a tweet.

Congratulating the people of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Not a single death occurred in Delhi due to corona. Congratulations to the people of Delhi Corona cases have also reduced, the vaccine campaign is going fast. Delhiites fought very hard against Corona. We still have to take complete precautions.”

Hundred new COVID-19 cases were reported over 24 hours, taking the tally to 6,36,260. A total of 56,410 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. There are 1,052 active COVID-19 cases in the city at present.

Highest vaccination

As many as 12,717 healthcare and front-line workers were vaccinated in the city on Tuesday, the highest so far, said a Delhi government spokesperson. The number of beneficiaries was 69.1% of the daily target of 18,400. Also, seven Adverse Events Following Immunisation were reported — five were from using Covishield and two from Covaxin — on Tuesday.

“A special drive was conducted for the police force and a large number of personnel got the vaccine jab,” the spokesperson said.