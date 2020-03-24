There was no new case of COVID-19 in Delhi on Monday and the total number of cases so far stood at 30 in the Capital, with 23 active cases.

Meanwhile, a person, who was tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, was identified as a 49-year-old doctor from Dilshad Garden, who had attended an infected person who came to him for treatment. He has been admitted at GTB Hospital and his family members have been home-quarantined.

Also, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday said that it will shut its OPD services from Tuesday till further orders.

The Delhi government also directed heads of all hospitals and institutions under the Department of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) to hire private vehicles for officials to reach their place of duty in hospitals or offices as many were unable to do so due to the lockdown.

A total of 1,067 passengers are under quarantine at government-run facilities in the city.

Screening

Till date, 20,9567 passengers from COVID-19-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport and placed under surveillance. On Monday, 1,302 passengers from affected countries were screened.

“It has now been decided that all OPD services [including speciality services] inter-alia al new as well as all follow-up patient’s registration in AIIMS Hospital and all centres as all remain closed w.e.f 24.03.2020 [Tuesday] till further orders,” an order issued by AIIMS stated.

An order issued by the H&FW Department read, “It has come to notice that officers/officials working in Delhi govt. hospitals/institutions are unable to reach their place of duty due to lockdown of public transport due to COVID-19. All MSs/MDs/HoDs/Dean are hereby directed to hire private vehicles as per their requirement for providing transportation [to & fro] services to officers/officials working under their jurisdiction on emergency basis till 31-03-2020.”