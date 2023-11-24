No need to panic, water supply will continue, says DJB

November 24, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Jal Board on Thursday said city residents need not panic as water supply will “continue without any disruption”.

The statement by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) came two days after Water Minister Atishi flagged that the Capital is staring at a “serious drinking water crisis”. The Minister had alleged that funds required to maintain the water supply are not being released to the board at the behest of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

The Minister had also sought the suspension of Principal Secretary (Finance) Ashish C. Verma, accusing him of adopting an “obstructionist” approach towards the release of funds.

The Delhi government, in a statement, said official documents show that the DJB has been “chasing the Finance Department for the release of the second instalment of funds since August, but to no avail”.

This has led to a “huge pendency in clearance of bills worth over ₹800 crore”, it said.

The government also shared a letter written by the Delhi Jal Board Contractors’ Association, saying that they have decided to stop works related to the water supply due to non-payment of dues.

‘Will get funds soon’

However, the DJB statement said, “The Jal Board assures that the water supply and drainage services provided to the people of Delhi will continue effectively and efficiently, without any disruption.”

The statement said the DJB has had a discussion with the Finance Department over the release of funds. “Funds are likely to be released after the submission of requisite information by the DJB,” it read.

Ealier, Ms. Atishi had said her government had kept ₹4,839.5 crore for the DJB. While the first instalment was released in May, the subsequent instalments were not released, the Minister had added.