No need for binoculars, just look up to find CCTVs: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday attacked the BJP over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that the latter couldn’t spot CCTV cameras in Delhi and showed footages of Mr. Shah from government-installed CCTV cameras in Lajpat Nagar.

“You don’t need binoculars, when you are doing door-to-door [election campaigning], just look up, you can see them at 10 feet height,” AAP leader Manish Sisodia said during a press conference, after showing footage of Mr. Shah from the CCTV.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is now nothing but a ‘Bharatiya Jumla Party’, and one that now believes that all other political parties make false promises like they do. We want to remind the Bharatiya Janata Party and Amit Shah that Delhi has a government that actually does real work that impacts and transform the lives of the citizens,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Mr. Shah has been repeatedly asking about the CCTV cameras since the last two or three days, the AAP said.

“In the very same locality of Lajpat Nagar where he had conducted door-to-door campaigning two days ago, 16 cameras were installed by the AAP government. In fact, right opposite the house where he had gone to meet voters, there was a CCTV camera,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He also said that the Delhi government has fulfilled its 2015 manifesto promise of installing CCTV cameras in buses and public spaces.