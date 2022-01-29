No MPhil programme at DU from next academic session

NEW DELHI

29 January 2022 01:39 IST

Decision taken to bring curriculum in line with NEP 2020

The MPhil course offered by Delhi University will be discontinued from the next academic year, university officials said on Friday.

A notification issued by the university stated that the Executive Council of DU had passed a resolution to discontinue the programme run in various departments, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

The NEP states that higher education institutes will have the flexibility to offer different designs of Master’s programmes, including a two-year programme with the second year devoted to research, for those who have completed the three-year Bachelor’s programme. Students who have completed a four-year Bachelor’s programme with research, could pursue a one-year Master’s programme. It has suggested that the MPhil programme be discontinued as undertaking a PhD shall require either a Master’s degree or a 4-year Bachelor’s degree with research.

Reacting strongly to the university’s decision to discontinue the MPhil course, teachers at DU described the move as “unfortunate”. The teachers said the course had provided students an opportunity to pursue a short-term research programme, which gave them exposure to research work and added to their CVs.

“Social scientists believe that students with MPhil do better in their Ph.D. This degree is being discontinued not because of any organic need of the system but because of NEP 2020. This policy is all about widening the gap between the haves and have-nots. Either commit to doing a Ph.D or remain without a research degree,” said Abha Dev Habib, secretary, Democratic Teachers’ Front and former member, Executive Council, DU.

She added that the NEP, which is being promoted for the “choice” it gives to the students, is actually taking away students’ choices. “Students from disadvantaged backgrounds, especially women, looked up to M. Phil as a research degree they could afford before going towards teaching jobs,” Ms. Habib, who teaches at Miranda House, said.

The MPhil course teachers said the programme had helped several generations of students at DU and other universities in developing research aptitude through robust course work and introduction to higher research.

“MPhil research degree has been a degree by itself separate from, and at the same time above, a Master’s degree. It is extremely unfortunate that the NEP 2020 has discontinued it,” said Mithuraaj Dhusiya, member, Academic Council, DU.