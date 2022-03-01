No more discounts at liquor vends: Delhi govt.

Move comes after shops see huge crowds

Move comes after shops see huge crowds

The Delhi government on Monday ordered liquor vends to stop giving discounts, rebates, and concessions on MRP following complaints of large crowd outside the vends. Promotion of it through social media is also prohibited under the Delhi Excise Act and action and penalties will be imposed on offenders, said a Delhi government spokesperson. Under the new liquor policy, which was announced last year, the Delhi government had allowed vends to give discounts. “It has been reported that such discounts is leading to unhealthy market practices... The Intent of the government in regard to giving discount was to promote consumer choice and healthy competition and determination of price by market forces,” a government order said.