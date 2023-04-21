No money trail found, Sisodia tells High Court while seeking bail

April 21, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in connection with the excise policy case, claimed before the Delhi High Court on Thursday that no money trail linking him to the proceeds of the alleged crime has been found.

While seeking bail in connection with the case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), counsel Dayan Krishnan, appearing for the senior AAP leader, said Mr. Sisodia is not in a position to influence the witnesses in the case or tamper with evidence. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma has now fixed the hearing in the case for April 26 when the court is likely to hear the submissions by the CBI.

The CBI had arrested Mr. Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On March 31, a trial court here had dismissed Mr. Sisodia’s bail plea in the matter, saying he was “prima facie the architect” and had played the “most important role” in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of ₹90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

While refusing to give relief to Mr. Sisodia, the special CBI court had said, “The payment of advance kickbacks of around ₹90-100 crore was meant for him and his other colleagues in the government and ₹20-30 crore out of the above are found to have been routed through co-accused Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally and Dinesh Arora, an approver in the case.”

Mr. Sisodia has moved the High Court challenging the trial court’s decision denying him bail, and pointed out that other accused in the case were either not arrested or have been granted bail.

Mr. Sisodia, in his plea, also said the arrest has caused irreparable damage to his reputation. “The applicant [Sisodia] is totally innocent. He is a highly respected citizen and has highest respect for the law. The applicant is a victim of political witch-hunt, which has led to his arrest by the respondent on account of ulterior motive to drag the reputation of the applicant through the mud,” the plea filed by Mr Sisodia said.

The petitioner argued that the excise policy was the “collective responsibility” of the Cabinet and it was implemented after being drafted by the Excise Department. The plea said Mr. Sisodia cannot be held criminally liable for the “collective decision of the Cabinet, the Excise Department, Finance Department, Planning Department, the Law Department and the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi”.

“The GoM [Group of Ministers] was only tasked with giving its report and suggestion to the Cabinet and the policy had to be ultimately accepted by the Cabinet and various departments of the government of NCT of Delhi,” it said.

“Departments of Finance, Planning and Law were headed by the respective secretaries who are working under the control and authority of the L-G of NCT of Delhi... all the officers who granted the approvals report to the L-G, and not the applicant. That with so many approvals at various levels of government, including various departments of Delhi and the L-G, the applicant cannot be made liable for the same,” the plea added.