No merit in L-G’s objection to Assembly session: Rakhi Birla

August 17, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - New Delhi

:

Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla on Wednesday said the objections raised by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on convening the Assembly session were “bereft of any merit and based on an utterly wrong interpretation of the statutes”.

Ms. Birla made the observation on the first day of the two-day session in response to a letter written by the L-G to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, dated August 11, where he said that the Assembly House was being kept “perpetually in session” by adjourning and not proroguing it.

The L-G, in his letter, had termed the summoning of the Assembly as a “grossly anomalous situation”, adding that the two-day session should have been the eleventh instead of the fourth session of the Seventh Legislative Assembly.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had, during a discussion on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (now an Act), in Rajya Sabha, said, “The Delhi Assembly is the only Assembly in the country, which does not prorogue. From 2020 to 2023, it has been called only for Budget Sessions.”

What rules say

Clarifying the rules by which an Assembly session is convened, an Assembly official said, “If a session is prorogued (discontinued), the L-G’s permission is needed to summon the new session. But if a session, instead of being prorogued, is reconvened, the L-G’s permission is not required.”

Speaking on the issue in the Assembly on Wednesday, the Deputy Speaker said, “If the House is not prorogued, then it is reconvened with the approval of the Speaker. This is the practice all over India, and this is what has been provided in the Constitution and the Assembly rules.” She added that the Speaker has the power to call a session at any time after the House has been adjourned sine die.

In his letter to the CM, Mr. Saxena had said that the law “stipulates that the Lt. Governor shall from time to time summon the Legislative Assembly to meet at such time and place as he thinks fit.”

