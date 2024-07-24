ADVERTISEMENT

No mention of Haryana in Budget speech, says Oppn.; for a developed India: CM

Published - July 24, 2024 01:07 am IST - GURUGRAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition parties in Haryana slammed the Union Budget saying the State did not even find a mention in Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech. Chief Minister Nayab Saini, however, called it a financial document of “developed and self-reliant India”.

Former CM and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, in a press statement, said the Budget was very disappointing for Haryana as the State did not find any mention in the speech of the Finance Minister. He added the people continuously burdened by high tax rates and inflation were not offered any relief in the Budget, which left small traders, middle class, poor and homemakers totally disappointed.

Mr. Hooda said the farmers, too, were left empty-handed, with the Budget being silent on the Minimum Support Price and no hike proposed in the Kisan Samman Nidhi. He said the beneficiaries of Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme had gone down from 11.39 crore to 9.26 crore since June 2022.

Congress leader and Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda said the people too will forget to vote for the BJP the way the Finance Minister forgot to mention the State in her speech. The Assembly poll in Haryana is due later this year.

‘No relief to farmers’

Indian National Lok Dal secretary-general Abhay Singh Chautala criticised the Budget saying no relief was offered to the farmers on fertilizers, seeds, insecticides, and agriculture equipment, and on the contrary the subsidy on fertilizers was reduced.

He said the Union Budget had nothing to offer to the toiling class as well with the decrease in allocation for the  MGNREGS.

Mr. Saini, in a post on social media platform X, described the Budget as “balanced” and “inclusive”, saying the Finance Minister had taken care of the welfare of the poor and the expectations of the middle class. He welcomed the new provisions on the Direct Tax System, providing a relief to the middle class. The Budget would prove to be beneficial for all sections of society, strengthening the country’s economy and taking the nation to new heights of development, he said.

