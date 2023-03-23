ADVERTISEMENT

No mention of ‘20 lakh jobs’ in 2023-24 budget

March 23, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

Nikhil M Babu

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot. | Photo Credit: ANI

While Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday recalled several achievements of the Delhi government over the past few years, he did not talk about the promises of employment generation made in last year’s budget.

The government had presented its 2022-23 budget as a ‘Rozgar budget’, where it promised 20 lakh jobs over five years.

When reached for a comment, a Delhi government spokesperson did not respond.

Since unveiling the Rozgar budget, the Delhi government is yet to publicly state how many jobs, out of the promised 20 lakh, have been created. The ‘Rozgar Bazaar 2.0’, also announced last year to create 1 lakh jobs every year, remains a non-starter, with the Employment Department planning to surrender ₹9 crore out of ₹12 crore allocated for the portal.

Other schemes announced last year, such as the Food Truck Policy and the Delhi Shopping Festival, have also remained non-starters.

Similarly, while tabling the 2021-22 ‘Deshbhakti budget’, the then Finance Minister Manish Sisodia had said, “Our goal is that the per capita income of Delhi, by the year 2047, is equal to that of a Singapore citizen.” The Delhi government is yet to share updates about this programme.

In the same Deshbhakti budget, Mr. Sisodia had announced the creation of “100 Mahila Mohalla Clinics” in different parts of Delhi. Two years later, Mr. Gahlot made the same promise in his maiden budget speech on Wednesday. Only four such clinics are functional now.

