No mechanism in place for waste management in brick kilns: CPCB

Following a plea seeking remedial action against paper and road waste used in brick kilns, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) furnished a report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stating that there is no mechanism in place for waste management.

Terming the report furnished by the CPCB as “inadequate action”, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “The report acknowledges that there is no proper mechanism for plastic waste management, which is being dumped in open or burnt in brick kilns resulting in pollution. Action taken by the CPCB is the issuance of directions.”

The Bench added: “Even with regard to the illegal import, the CPCB as a statutory regulator can take up the matter with the authorities concerned. The report cannot be taken as adequate action.”

Referring to an earlier order passed by the tribunal on restricting the import of hazardous waste, the Bench said: “These directions need execution.” The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Amit Jain who claimed that “9 lakh tonnes of waste is imported, which is hazardous.”

Directing the apex pollution control board to take steps, the panel said, “Let further steps be taken in the matter accordingly and a report filed before October 16.”