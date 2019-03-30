No maternity leave to ad-hoc female professors in DU: plea in High Court

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response from the Delhi University on a petition alleging that it was not providing maternity leave to its ad hoc female professors.

A female professor of Aurbindo College here has filed the petition contending that under the Maternity Benefit Act she was entitled to six months leave. However, she contended that DU did not grant her the relief as she was not a permanent employee and was employed on an ad hoc basis.

Her petition further claimed that the Supreme Court had held that maternity benefits are available to all irrespective of the type of employment -- permanent or contractual.

Oral observation

Justice Suresh Kait in an oral observation said that according to the top court judgment and the Act, she was entitled to maternity leave. The judge asked DU’s lawyer to take instructions on the issue.

The woman, in her plea, has claimed that she had sent several representations to the university since January 4 seeking grant of maternity leave as her expected date of delivery was February 22. However, no response was received from DU and meanwhile, she gave birth on February 3. Since then she has been on leave without pay as the varsity did not sanction her request for maternity leave.

DU’s lawyer told the High Court that her contract was renewed every four months and currently it stands expired on March 18. The lawyer also said it was a policy decision of the varsity to provide the benefit to only its permanent employees.

The High Court has listed the case for further hearing on April 10.