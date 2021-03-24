‘No mandi can be better than Parliament’

24 March 2021 01:37 IST

Tikait says farmers to observe bandh on March 26 across India to protest new laws

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said the farmers afflicted by the new laws would march to Delhi once again and sell their crops outside the Parliament.

“On Republic Day, 3.50 lakh tractors had entered Delhi and we will do this again,” he said. Addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium here, Mr. Tikait said since the government had told the farmers that they could sell their crops anywhere under the new farm laws, “we will prove it to them by selling our produce outside the State Assemblies, Collectors’ offices and the Parliament.”

“No mandi can be better than the Parliament,” Mr. Tikait said in the presence of Swaraj Abhiyan’s Yogendra Yadav and Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad, while calling upon the farmers to lay siege to Delhi from all directions. He said farmers would observe a day’s bandh on March 26 all over the country to protest against the new laws.

Advertising

Advertising

The BKU leader said while the government was trying to divide the country on the lines of caste, creed and religion, the farmers would defeat its designs and show unity to get their rights.

The rally, organised under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, received support from a large number of organisations, including CPI, CPI(M), Rajasthan Jat Mahasabha, Akhil Bharatiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.

After the Mahapanchayats in several districts of Rajasthan, this was the first major event of Samyukta Kisan Morcha in the State Capital.

Bad weather

The sudden rains and strong winds in the city uprooted the tents at the rally and one person was injured. The thin attendance at the rally, attributed to bad weather conditions, left the organisers disappointed. The farmer leaders paid homage to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his death anniversary at the stage in the rally.