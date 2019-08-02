No ‘major increase’ in cost to exchequer expected: Kejriwal

Announcing free electricity up to 200 units for domestic users, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the move is not “expected” to cause any “major increase” in cost to the government.

“Subsidy bill for electricity is between ₹1,800 and ₹2,000 crore every year. No major increase is expected. We have restructured the same subsidy,” he said while addressing a press conference.

The government has been paying the said subsidy to the power distribution companies even before Thursday’s announcement so as to provide electricity at lesser rates to people.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said it will cost the exchequer ₹600 crore. “The decision will put an additional burden of ₹600 crore on the exchequer. How will Mr. Kejriwal manage payment of this amount? He will certainly utilise the money of the taxpayers for his political gain,” Mr. Gupta said.

‘Reduced the subsidy’

A government spokesperson said the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) had reduced the fixed charges on Wednesday. “It also reduced the subsidy which the government had to pay to the Discoms. Due to this, the increase in cost after Thursday’s announcement will not be much,” he added.

Stating that poor people also need water and electricity, the Chief Minister, said, “If any person is poor, then he won’t drink water? He won’t use electricity? Basic line commitment like we did in water is what we are doing in the electricity sector.”

“I know the television debates will criticize us for giving ‘freebies’. The country’s politicians, ministers, MPs, MLAs, the senior officers are all enjoying free electricity. But no one calls those freebies. All I am doing is extending those benefits to this country’s aam aadmi [common man], who work all day long, run their households honestly, raise their children. I am trying to give them the same facilities that we provide for this country’s politicians and bureaucrats. What is wrong if I am giving aam aadmis the status of a khaas aadmi?” he asked.

He said the BJP should say whether bills should be zero for those consuming up to 200 units or not in Delhi. “It should then ask its own State governments to bring tariff to Delhi’s levels and then talk.”

“In Mumbai, 200 units cost ₹1400, Delhi will pay zero. Mumbai pays ₹3,310 for 400 units, Delhi pays ₹1,075. For 400 units, Bangalore pays ₹2,910 and Delhi only ₹1,075 only,” he added.