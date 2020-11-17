No lockdown, peak of third wave over: Jain

Delhi Health Minister claims ‘lowest positivity’ among healthcare workers in COVID hospitals

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the government will not impose any lockdown in the city because of the COVID-19 situation. He also said that the peak of third wave of the infection had passed and positivity of cases would slowly come down.

The Minister said the “lowest positivity” is among healthcare workers of COVID-19 hospitals because they are “taking measures for protection”. “The people who are in the most dangerous condition have the lowest positivity because they are protecting themselves. So, protection is sufficient,” Mr. Jain said.

A total of 2,324 healthcare workers in Delhi have been infected by COVID-19 and 75 of them have died till October, according to a report prepared by the National Centre for Disease Control under the Central government.

Mask benefits

Addressing reporters on Monday, Mr. Jain said, “I don’t think there will be a lockdown. We have learned from previous lockdowns that we can get the benefit of lockdown by using masks. (There is) no chance of a lockdown.”

Mr. Jain asked people not to be worried by the number of cases. “I can tell you definitely the peak of Delhi’s third wave has passed. The first wave was in June, the second wave was in September. You look at the positivity, it was 15% one day, but that level was not reached after it. The peak is gone and slowly it will come down,” the Minister said.

He said that “positivity” is the most important factor. “In June, the weekly average of positivity was 37%, in the second wave also it went up to 12-13%, now the highest was 15% and is now decreasing,” he added.

Mr. Jain said that people should be “a little” afraid of the virus and not be careless. He asserted that stricter actions will be taken against people for not following COVID-19 safety norms in public, and said penalties worth ₹45 crore have been imposed in the last several days for such violations.

“The problem is many people are not feeling afraid of this virus at all, and some people are too scared. We have to strike a balance,” he said.

The Minister also said that Delhi has conducted the highest number of tests per million people and that is the reason for higher number of cases in the city.

(With inputs from PTI)