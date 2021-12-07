No lockdown in Delhi; GRAP to kick in if virus cases spike: Jain

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi on Monday.

New Delhi

07 December 2021 01:25 IST

Kejriwal urges people not to panic, says Govt. prepared to tackle Omicron variant

There is no possibility of a lockdown in Delhi due to COVID-19 and a “Graded Response Action Plan” (GRAP) will be followed if cases rise, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

“In this system [GRAP], when the positivity rate reaches 0.5% i.e. out of 1,000 people tested five are positive, then the first level will be implemented. The second level will come into force when the positivity rate is 1%, while the third will be implemented at a positivity rate of 2%. The last stage, or the red level, will be initiated when the positivity rate is 5%,” Mr. Jain said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there was no need to panic and the Delhi Government was prepared to protect the people against the Omicron variant.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation and progress being made to deal with the possible threat. Adequate oxygen, beds, equipment and medicines are being arranged,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Mr. Jain said every one needs to be alert as Omicron spreads even faster than the Delta variant.

“Face masks are the only shield to prevent every variant of the virus. Every one must wear a mask and those who have not got the second dose of the vaccine should get it as soon as possible. Only then will we be able to face the corona firmly,” Mr. Jain said.

He said in Delhi, more than 93.9% of people have received the first dose of the vaccine and more than 61.3% have taken both doses. People who are vaccinated also need to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, Mr. Jain said.