No let-up in Delhi pollution, air quality ‘very poor’ on November 10

The National Capital wakes up to toxic air with AQI at 334, ‘very poor’ air quality due to stubble-burning, Diwali fireworks, and low wind speed

Updated - November 10, 2024 11:16 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
thick layer of smog engulfs the national capital as air quality remains in the ’very poor’ category in New Delhi on Saturday.

thick layer of smog engulfs the national capital as air quality remains in the ’very poor’ category in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhiites woke up to toxic air as the air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday (November 10, 2024).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 334. Some areas, including Alipur, Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, and Bawana, continued to experience 'very poor' air quality.

India's climate policies expected to reduce CO2 emissions by around 4 billion tonnes by 2030: Report

The AQI classifications are: 0-50 ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 is ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on Sunday (November 10, 2024) morning settled at 18 degrees celsius, one degree above the season's average for this time.

At 8:30 a.m., the humidity level was 91%, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department has forecast a mainly clear sky in the morning, with smog or mist likely in the evening and night. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 32 degree celsius.

A layer of smog covered the national capital Monday morning, and the air quality was recorded in the “very poor” category with an average AQI of 358 at 9 a.m., according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana | Caught in the cross (farm) fire

Delhi has been witnessing a very high level of air pollution for the past few weeks, which has been primarily blamed on stubble-burning in neighbouring states, Diwali fireworks, and low wind speed.

The AQI was in the ’very poor’ category on Saturday (November 9, 2024) and Friday (November 8, 2024) as well.

Published - November 10, 2024 11:13 am IST

