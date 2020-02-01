No issue bigger than national security: Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that there was “no issue bigger than national security” and slammed the Opposition parties, saying while the BJP was committed to this aim, the Congress and AAP were indulging in “appeasement politics” to keep their vote bank intact.

At an election rally in support of the BJP candidate for Shakur Basti, he also alleged that Shaheen Bagh was the vote bank of the Congress and AAP.