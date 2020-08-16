‘No idol immersion during Ganeshotsav’

Immersion of idols will not be allowed in public places in the city during Ganeshotsav due to COVID-19, and the government will not set up any artificial ponds for the same as it did in previous years, said officials.
“ldol immersions shall not be allowed during the forthcoming Ganeshotsav in any public place, including the Yamuna or any other water body, public place, ponds, ghats etc. The ritual may be performed within home premises in a bucket or container,” read an order issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.
Violation of directions can lead to imprisonment of upto five years or a fine upto to ₹1 lakh or both.
“Last year, we had created about 500 artificial ponds for the purpose, but this year it will not be done to avoid people gathering at these spots,” a Delhi government official said.
The government will monitor the situation and later take a call on whether idol immersion will be allowed during Durga Puja.
