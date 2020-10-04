‘No home quarantine for most passengers arriving in Capital’

Many of them say there were no follow-up calls from govt.

Several persons — who have travelled to Delhi from other States — and officials from at least three of the Capital’s 11 districts have told The Hindu that domestic travellers are not being put under 7-day home quarantine as directed in June 3 order.

Travellers, who arrived in the city by road or by air, said they did not get any follow-up phone calls from the government. There are other States where home quarantine for domestic travellers are still being implemented strictly.

“I came back to Delhi in August and no one took down my details at the airport. After that, the government did not contact me for quarantine,” said Sanakan Venugopal, who travelled from Kerala.

Another 25-year-old man said he too did not get any calls from government after travelling by air to the city. “After the landing, they did not even check my status on the Aarogya Setu app. Last week, one of my colleagues of travelled to his hometown by air from Delhi on Friday. After three, he came back to the city to join work. There was no quarantine,” he added.

An order by Chief Secretary of Delhi, Vijay Dev, on June 3 read: “All asymptomatic passengers who enter/de-board in NCT of Delhi shall home quarantine themselves for 07 days. The District Magistrates shall ensure that the passengers residing in their jurisdiction remain in home quarantine for 07 days [sic].”

‘Order not implemented’

A District Magistrate said: “Though the June 3 order is the last order we received on quarantine for domestic travellers, it’s not being implemented at this point. We do not get any list of travellers from the airport or the railway station.”

Officials from two other districts also gave similar responses.

According to the order, lists of travellers were supposed to be sent to each of the 11 districts by different departments so that the travellers could be quarantined and checked later.

The situation is not the same in other States. For instance, if a person has to travel to Kerala from any another State, she has to register in a government website before going and undergo mandatory home quarantine period and is contacted via phone by officials. For a short visit, which has to be less than a week, also the person has to register on the website but there will be no quarantine in this case. But there is no such system in Delhi.

A 27-year-old woman, Anukriti, said: “I came to Delhi from Uttarakhand on August 10 by car with a friend. Our names were not noted down and I did not undergo home quarantine.”

Jugal Kishore, head of community medicine department of Safdarjung Hospital, said home quarantine and monitoring help prevent the virus from entering a State or city in the early stage of the infection. “Right now, it will help to an extent, but it is not feasible to implement it in a city like Delhi where lakhs of people travel to the city every day,” Dr. Kishore said.

The government spokesperson refused to offer a comment on why the order is not being implemented and whether they plan to revoke the order. Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.