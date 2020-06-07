No help for man with COVID-19 to cremate father

A 38-year-old diabetic man who has tested positive for COVID-19 had to struggle for over five hours to take his father’s body for cremation, allegedly because all the helpline numbers he tried denied providing services on Saturday morning.

Anupam Tripathi from Laxmi Nagar, works in the accounts department in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. He struggled to perform the last rites of his father Awadh Narayan Tripathi (85). His body was kept unattended from 7 a.m. to noon.

The family was unsure if Awadh was COVID-19 positive because his test wasn’t conducted even though he showed symptoms.

Anupam’s wife Diksha (37) said her husband had a fever on May 22 but got better within three days. However, he called a doctor that all the NDMC staff have been consulting. The doctor allegedly told Mr. Anupam that if he doesn’t have any symptoms, he doesn’t need to get tested. He still got tested at Max hospital. The reports arrived on June 1 and he was tested positive.

Anupam has been living in a separate room since May 22 but on Saturday, when his father died, he was forced to leave the room and meet his family members. “My father-in-law was suffering from fever for four-five days. On Friday night, he ate dinner and slept but woke up at 4 a.m., complaining of feeling uneasy. He died at 7 a.m.,” Ms. Diksha said.

The family said they called ‘102’ but got no response. “They asked us to call our relatives and take my father-in-law to the cremation ground. We also called on the Aarogya Setu toll-free number and they continued to give us numbers of doctors on which no one responded. All the numbers were unreachable,” Ms. Diksha alleged.

The family said they also called the PCR after which the officials came but left without help. “They said there is nothing they can do,” she said.

Subsequently, with the help of a friend, the family called a private ambulance service. “My husband along and his friend wore PPE kits and went to cremate my father-in-law,” she said. “We had also informed on the Aarogya Setu app that my husband is positive but no one came to paste the board or take our garbage separately,” she alleged.

Ms. Diksha said, “Is ghatna se sirf yahi pata chalta hai ki kisi ke ghar main kuch ho jaaye to vo tadap ke marr jaega lekin koi aaega nahin [This incident shows that if something happens to someone in their house, the person will die without help from anyone],” she said.