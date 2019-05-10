No headway yet in Trilokpuri cattle killing case

A day after two cows were found killed in a park near Sanjay Lake in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri, there is no headway in the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh maintained that there are no concrete leads in the case. “There is one CCTV footage from the market area but it doesn’t capture the crime spot,” he said.

On Wednesday morning, two cows owned by Rai Singh, a resident of Kotla village, were found killed and cut into pieces around 6 a.m. He had last seen them around 12:30 a.m. when he woke up to attend a call.

In the morning, around 5 a.m., Singh’s son Ankit went to look for the cows and saw a crowd gathered in the park. When he went closer, he saw the cows slaughtered. The police were then informed.

The police had registered a case under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Delhi Cattle Preservation Act.

Singh said that he had gone to meet officers on Thursday and was informed that teams are working on the case. “We just want to know why the cows were killed and who did it to the innocent animal,” he said.