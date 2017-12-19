No headway in Sheesh Mahal Park gang-rape incident

Days after a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped by three men in Shalimar Bagh’s Sheesh Mahal Park on December 16, the police are yet to make headway in the case. The crime was committed in the evening in front of the teenager’s male friend.

The survivor and her friend were taken to the park separately on Monday to reconstructed the sequence of events. The boy’s statement was also recorded.

Mobile phones

“We took them to the park separately to identify the crime spot. She said the accused were talking in Bhojpuri. We also searched for the mobile phones of the girl and her friend but in vain,” said a senior police officer.

A police officer said she has been in touch with the survivor and her family since the incident was reported.

The girl, who is traumatised, has been counselled.

The teenager allegedly told the police officer and the counsellor that she had spotted the trio on a motorcycle outside as she and her friend were entering the park. “We are trying to get CCTV footage from cameras installed at houses near the park. The police are using technical surveillance to gather clues about the accused. The victim did not see their faces as it was dark,” added the officer.

“We have formed several teams to trace the accused but there was no concrete lead as of Monday. We have rounded up several persons for questioning,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-west) Aslam Khan.

Sources said the friend’s claims are being verified as some of his replies were not very convincing.

Different versions

“For instance, the girl said she saw the trio outside but his version is different. He claimed he fell unconscious after being hit once but does not have any injuries. After the incident, he dropped the girl home and told her not to reveal the incident to anyone,” said the officer.

However, the survivor shared the incident with her mother the same day. Since her father, who is a carpenter, was in their village in Uttar Pradesh on December 16, the girl’s mother took her to the police station.

The survivor is a Class X dropout and works as a domestic help. She has an elder sister and a school-going younger brother.